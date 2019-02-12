Broken rail cancels trains between Norwich and Diss

A broken rail means trains cannot run between Norwich and Diss. Picture: Sonya Brown Archant

Train services between Norwich and Diss have been cancelled because of a broken rail - with replacement buses ordered.

Greater Anglia tweeted at just before 9am that lines were blocked due to the broken rail.

The 8.30am and 9am trains from Norwich to London Liverpool Street were cancelled and other services from Norwich to London Liverpool Street are starting from Diss.

The 11.30am London Liverpool Street to Norwich service has also been cancelled.

Network Rail engineers are on site investigating the issue.

Greater Anglia said rail replacement buses, operated by Galloways, Simons, Angies and Norfolk Norse, will run between Norwich and Diss.