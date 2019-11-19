Search

Broken down vehicles causing rush hour delays on A47

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:30 19 November 2019

The A47 near Hethersett Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The A47 near Hethersett Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A broken down car is causing early morning delays on one of the region's busiest roads.

At around 6.30am, police were alerted to the fact a Vauxhall had broken down on the A47 near Hethersett, close to the Thickthorn roundabout.

Heavy tailbacks are building on the eastbound carriageway as a result, with police attending to ensure the scene is safe.

Police say the driver was able to pull onto the verge before breaking down, but that traffic was still building.

Further along the same road, but on the westbound carriageway, another broken down vehicle is causing delays in the opposite direction.

The second vehicle broke down on the King's Lynn bound carriageway, close to the junction with the A140 Ipswich Road.

However, police say the vehilce has been safely moved onto a slip road and traffic is coping well.

