Broken down vehicle causes delays on A47

a broken down vehicle is causing long delays on the A47 this morning. Picture; EDP24 travel map

A broken down vehicle is causing long delays on the A47 this morning.

Motorists are experiencing delays of up to half an hour on the dual carriageway eastbound between Trowse and Postwick.

Queues have been reported as far back as the Harford Bridge junction.

For the latest travel information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.