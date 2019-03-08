Search

Broken down lorry causes hours of delays

PUBLISHED: 15:23 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 24 October 2019

Norfolk police were called to reports of a broken down vehicle on the B1145 at 2.25pm on Thursday, October 24. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk police were called to reports of a broken down vehicle on the B1145 at 2.25pm on Thursday, October 24. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A broken down lorry is causing hours of delays in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk police were called to reports of a broken down HGV on the B1145 in Rougham at 11.46am on Thursday, October 24.

Highways and recovery were on the scene from 1.28pm which led to the road being shut at around 2pm.

Police have said that the vehicle is partially off the road causing poor road conditions.

Due to the broken down HGV, traffic has built up around the area causing delays.

It is not clear how long the road will be closed for.

- You can keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map.

