Broken-down car causes delays on Thickthorn roundabout

Motorists are experiencing delays and disruptions on the Thickthorn roundabout because of a broken-down car.

17:44hrs Thickthorn roundabout has delays while a vehicle recovery is being arranged. #norfolkroads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) October 16, 2019

Traffic is building up on the Thickthorn roundabout because a car broke down at around 5.44pm on Wednesday, October 16.

A recovery vehicle is currently on the way to remove the car.

