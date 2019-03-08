Search

Broken-down car causes delays on Thickthorn roundabout

PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 October 2019

Rush hour motorists are facing delays on the Thickthorn roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Motorists are experiencing delays and disruptions on the Thickthorn roundabout because of a broken-down car.

Traffic is building up on the Thickthorn roundabout because a car broke down at around 5.44pm on Wednesday, October 16.

A recovery vehicle is currently on the way to remove the car.

In a tweet Norfolk Police said: "17:44hrs Thickthorn roundabout has delays while a vehicle recovery is being arranged. #norfolkroads"

For the latest traffic updates visit our live traffic map.

