Broken-down car causes delays on Thickthorn roundabout
PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 October 2019
Archant
Motorists are experiencing delays and disruptions on the Thickthorn roundabout because of a broken-down car.
Traffic is building up on the Thickthorn roundabout because a car broke down at around 5.44pm on Wednesday, October 16.
A recovery vehicle is currently on the way to remove the car.
In a tweet Norfolk Police said: "17:44hrs Thickthorn roundabout has delays while a vehicle recovery is being arranged. #norfolkroads"
