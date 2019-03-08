Broken down bus blocks off city centre street
PUBLISHED: 14:34 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 28 August 2019
A broken down bus is affecting traffic including a bus service on a central Norwich street.
The vehicle is reportedly stuck at the entrance to Cowgate, at Anglia Square.
Konect Bus tweeted: "Service 50/50A - We are unable to serve Anglia Square until further notice.
"This is due to a broken down bus making our right turn into Cowgate impossible. "Apologies."
