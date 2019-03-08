Search

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

PUBLISHED: 08:14 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 30 April 2019

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Archant

People have been left angry after broken glass was spread across roads in a Norfolk village.

Shards of glass and broken bottles cleared by volunteers from roads in Mulbarton. Photo: SubmittedShards of glass and broken bottles cleared by volunteers from roads in Mulbarton. Photo: Submitted

Smashed bottles and large  shards of glass were discovered on Long Lane near the Mulbarton Social Club at around 5am on Saturday.

CCTV cameras at the Social Club captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air and letting them smash to the ground, before disappearing towards the direction of Long Lane.

More glass was discovered throughout the morning, with large patches outside the village hall on The Common, Mulbarton Dental Surgery and Rectory Lane.

The mess prompted people living nearby to group together with brooms and cardboard  boxes to make the roads and pavements safe.

Duane James, who helped with the clear up, said the glass appeared too widespread to have been accidentally dropped.

He said: “I pulled up to turn into the car park I noticed bottle bottoms and shards of glass all over the road. I grabbed a broom and bin from my van and we cleared as much as we could. Driving home I noticed glass fragments all along the road  back to mine as well as every brown bin tipped onto the floor and garden rubbish strewn  across pavements. So much for quiet village life.”

Sue Stirling was one of the volunteers who helped clear the broken glass and said the incident was concerning.

She said: “There were several sections of broken wine and beer bottles in big and smaller bits. It could have caused a serious injury if anyone had fallen on it or if a dog had walked on it. Also worrying for cars and bikes because it could have easily caused a puncture.”

Police said they were looking into the incident to establish the circumstances leading up to the glass landing in the road and would be examining the CCTV footage in due course.

They are not treating it as criminal damage.

Anyone with information about this or a similar incident should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference NC-27042019-64.

