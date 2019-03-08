Search

At least some people enjoyed the wet weather! Triathletes switch bikes for boards in flooded race

PUBLISHED: 08:56 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:56 07 October 2019

Triathletes taking part in the Broads Adventure series had to switch up their methods due to serious flooding. Picture: Stobart & Hurrell (John Newstead)

Archant

Triathletes taking part in the Broads Adventure series had to switch up their mode of transport due to serious flooding.

More than 50 triathletes arrived at Coltishall on Sunday to take part in the race, undeterred by the weather.

Organisers made the safety call to abandon the road biking stage but the paddle and trail run still went ahead as planned. Even though the river Bure was threatening to burst its banks.

Sarah Bradford, the event organiser said: "We have never seen sportsmanship like it.

"Volunteers were standing in the rain for over three hours, paddle board marshals kept people's spirits high on the water and everyone crossed the line with an enormous sense of achievement!"

The event raised more than £650 for Nelsons Journey, a Norfolk charity supporting children and young people who have experienced the death of a significant person.

