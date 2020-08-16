Video

‘It’s been one hell of a week’ - Car smashes into pub hours after power cut blaze

Alison Brewster has said she was "speechless" after a car crashed into her pub. The Ferry Inn in Stokesby had just bounced back from a disastrous power cut but is open as usual today, Sunday August 16 Picture: Alison Brewster/The Ferry Inn Archant

A car smashed through a pub door just hours after it reopened following a disastrous power cut.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alison Brewster has said she was "speechless" after a car crashed into her pub. The Ferry Inn in Stokesby had just bounced back from a disastrous power cut but is open as usual today, Sunday August 16 Picture: Alison Brewster/The Ferry Inn Alison Brewster has said she was "speechless" after a car crashed into her pub. The Ferry Inn in Stokesby had just bounced back from a disastrous power cut but is open as usual today, Sunday August 16 Picture: Alison Brewster/The Ferry Inn

The landlady at The Ferry Inn at Stokesby had just closed up after a difficult day dealing with the aftermath of a substation blaze when she heard an “almighty crash.”

Alison Brewster and family members were stunned to discover a car had crashed into the riverside building.

It came on the same day (Saturday August 15) opening was delayed and food from eight fridges had to be disposed of after a long power outage caused by a transformer fire.

“It’s been one hell of a week. It is just insane,” she said.

“Last night I was genuinely speechless.

“We had just locked up at around 9.30pm and were sat at the bar when we heard this almighty crash.

“We opened the door and just saw a car there.

“It’s really not something you expect.”

MORE: Norfolk Broads village and pub left without power as fire crews battle sub-station blaze

No-one was injured in the crash.

Police and a fire crew from Acle were called to the scene and removed the vehicle, taking around 25 mintues.

Mrs Brewster said she was just thankful no-one was hurt.

They were able to secure the building for the night and the brewery is sending a specialist team to properly repair the damage and match the decorative frame.

Although the pub building is not listed, a nearby barn that forms part of the complex is.

The pub sits on the River Bure and is reckoned to have one of the best pub gardens on the Broads.

At the height of the lockdown the pub and its team won praise for pulling out all the stops to support villagers with shopping and deliveries.

Access is via a narrow lane off Mill Road and there is little to no passing traffic by the front door.

Today (Sunday August 16) it is open as usual and plans to put up garden marquees ahead of forecast bad weather.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.