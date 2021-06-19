News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Holiday let plan rejected due to flooding concerns

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:00 AM June 19, 2021   
River Thurne / Potter Heigham Bridge. Picture: James Bass

River Thurne / Potter Heigham Bridge. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2009

Holiday lets in a flood risk area have been rejected by a planning authority despite arguments they are supported in the local plan. 

Redevelopment of the Old Bridge Hotel site in Potter Heigham was put before the Broads Authority on Friday.

The hotel, by the River Thurne, was a landmark in the Broads until it burned down in 1991. 

Two years later, permission was granted for a replacement building although no works ever occurred and in recent years it has been used as a car park. 

Plans included eight one-bedroom and four two-bedroom flats for holiday use, as well as a restaurant and 32 parking spaces. 

You may also want to watch:

While the Potter Heigham Parish Council was not opposed to the plan, both the Environment Agency and Historic England objected due to flood risk and possible impact on the Potter Heigham bridge respectively. 

Committee member Bill Dickson said he was “staggered” by the application, and questioned why the developer had proceeded despite knowing it was a flood risk area. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Roads flooded on east coast after heavy rain
  2. 2 Two Norfolk villages named among most beautiful to visit in England
  3. 3 Man put hidden camera in bedroom to spy on wife
  1. 4 Machinery sale marks end of family's 100-year farming history
  2. 5 Driver taken to hospital after four-car crash on key road into Norwich
  3. 6 Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Thetford
  4. 7 Robbers knock out boy, 14, and steal trainers from his feet
  5. 8 Unlikely new use for city's Samson and Hercules building
  6. 9 Appeal for rescuers to come forward following Sea Palling incident
  7. 10 Woman taken to hospital following crash on A146

Rodney Hale-Sutton, the architect for the development, said he and the developer had been told the development was suitable by a Broads officer, describing the recommendation for refusal as a “total shock”. 

But a Broads officer said this was a misunderstanding of the information they had given. 

She added: “In principle the application is acceptable, we have got all the sorts of things we want to see here. 

“But before we can proceed the flood risk issues need to be addressed.” 

Nick Mackmin, the applicant, said the site had a hotel for almost 200 years before it burnt down. 

“We could have taken the view when I bought the land to rebuild the hotel which would have been on the historic bridge and had planning permission. 

“I could have rebuilt the old hotel; I could have converted it to accommodation but this scheme was deemed to be more appropriate.” 

James Knight argued that the scheme would be located within the Broads authority local plan, which he said directly mentions supporting development on the site. 

Mr Knight argued rejecting it would mean they should throw out the plan and start again. 

The application was rejected nine votes to two. 

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Philip Roberts, from Beccles, with his agave victoria regina plant which has started to bloom after

'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Four new Aldi stores could soon come to Norfolk.

Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
One of the warning signs at the big lake at Bawsey Pits Country Park where people are swimming and p

Norfolk Live

Man in 20s drowned in Bawsey Country Park lake

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Lightning bolts above Great Yarmouth caught in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Norfolk Weather | Video

Amazing photos show storms over Norfolk – and there are more to come

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus