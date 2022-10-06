Future farmers invited to explore low-carbon farming in the Broads

Students are being offered a chance to try new wetland farming techniques which could help store carbon and protect nature on the Broads.

The area's peatlands are home to some of our most endangered wildlife - however, drainage for agriculture can degrade the peat and make it an emitter of carbon dioxide.

To restore these valuable ecosystems, new methods of farming are being developed to "re-wet" degraded peat to store carbon and create new habitats.

And the Broads Authority is running a series of free workshops and open days during autumn and winter so students and young people can explore these wet farming techniques.

Also known as "paludiculture", it involves growing high-value plants which thrive in waterlogged soils such as reed for thatching, botanicals for the food and drinks industry, and sphagnum moss, an alternative source of compost.

More novel crops include cat tail, which can be used in insulation board and in clothing as a plant-based alternative to down and synthetic quilting materials.

The wetland farming site at Horsey on the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Broads Authority

Students and young people can visit a farm at Horsey to measure the peat in soils and to understand how paludiculture works in practice. They can also get hands-on experience of traditional reed harvesting and thatching.

The Broads Authority is also hosting an event with industry experts to explore "how our peatland can shape the future of sustainable farming" at How Hill on November 14-16.

Chris Ford, the authority’s youth engagement officer for peatlands, said: “At these events we hope to inspire young people aged 16-25, such as agricultural and architecture students, to discover the many exciting ways paludiculture can be used in the Broads.

“Young people already know that we have some big decisions to make about land use and carbon emissions. Peatlands are a key element of how the UK will meet its commitments on carbon emissions, water quality and biodiversity."

Peat coring at Barton Marshes on the Norfolk Broads - Credit: Broads Authority

Environment policy advisor Andrea Kelly added: “Paludiculture and higher water tables in peat grasslands are options that we are helping Defra define for their new farm environmental payment scheme as part of the future farming choices for farming and biodiversity within the Broads.”

To find out more about the farm visits, or to arrange a date, contact chris.ford@broads-authority.gov.uk.

The free paludiculture event at How Hill can be booked at tinyurl.com/myxuzed6.