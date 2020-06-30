Search

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

PUBLISHED: 11:59 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 30 June 2020

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Archant

A startling video of a group rocking a boat on the Broads has prompted a stern warning over water safety - and will be investigated by rangers.

The video, which was taken on the waters close to Ludham over the weekend and was shared anonymously with this newspaper, shows a group of adults aboard a boat.

It shows the group, none of whom are wearing life jackets, stood on either side of the cruiser and rocking it from side to side in the water, while swerving erratically across the waterways.

It was filmed by a family also taking a cruiser out onto the Broads, who wished to remain anonymous, and who claimed to have also seen the group dumping litter into the reeds of the famous beauty spot as they went.

The alarming footage has prompted the Broads Authority to issue fresh safety warnings over using hire boats - something that has only recently been reinstated following coronavirus restrictions.

It has also seen an investigation launched by BA rangers which could result in action being taken by the police.

A BA spokesman said: “The Broads Authority is pleased to welcome hire boats back to our waterways and from July 4 this also includes visits for overnight stays and holidays.

“All boat hire companies should issue important safety advice upon hiring the boat and hirers must follow these instructions.

“This video illustrates the rare occasion where hirers disregard their own safety and the safety of others.

“As well as rocking the boat and driving erratically, it appears that no-one on board is wearing a life jacket. It is fortunate that this dangerous behaviour did not result in injury or death.

“Our rangers are investigating the contents of the video and will work with both the police and hire boat company to take action where appropriate.

“We urge anyone witnessing this type of behaviour to report it immediately to BroadsBeat (101 or 999 in an emergency) or Broads Control (01603 75605 or Broads.Control@broads-authority.gov.uk) along with photographic/video evidence and details such as the time, location and boat registration number.”

