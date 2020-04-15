Free accommodation offered to NHS staff and key workers
A popular holiday park and marina is providing accommodation to “a community of heroes” during the coronavirus crisis.
Broadlands Park and Marina in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft is offering free accommodation to all NHS staff and key workers, who are required to work away from home and their families, or if they need to self-isolate.
General manager of Tingdene Broadlands Park and Marina on Marsh Road, Lowestoft, Greg Doggett, said: “We currently have a whole host of different workers staying with us – from paramedics and respiratory specialists to nurses and police officers.
“It really is a small community of heroes staying here, and it is a pleasure to be able to look after and support them.”
In recognition of their support of NHS and Key Workers during the current crisis, the park received cupcakes as a thank you from local organisation ‘Baking A Difference’.
