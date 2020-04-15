Search

Free accommodation offered to NHS staff and key workers

PUBLISHED: 09:26 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:26 15 April 2020

General manager of Broadlands Park & Marina in Oulton Broad, Greg Doggett (pictured on the right), which is offering free accommodation to all NHS Staff and Key Workers who are required to work away from home and their families, or if they need to self-isolate during during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Magnus PR.

Magnus PR

A popular holiday park and marina is providing accommodation to “a community of heroes” during the coronavirus crisis.

Broadlands Park and Marina in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft is offering free accommodation to all NHS staff and key workers, who are required to work away from home and their families, or if they need to self-isolate.

In recognition of their support of NHS and Key Workers during the current crisis, Broadlands Park & Marina in Oulton Broad received cupcakes as a thank you from local organisation Baking A Difference. Picture: Magnus PR.In recognition of their support of NHS and Key Workers during the current crisis, Broadlands Park & Marina in Oulton Broad received cupcakes as a thank you from local organisation Baking A Difference. Picture: Magnus PR.

General manager of Tingdene Broadlands Park and Marina on Marsh Road, Lowestoft, Greg Doggett, said: “We currently have a whole host of different workers staying with us – from paramedics and respiratory specialists to nurses and police officers.

“It really is a small community of heroes staying here, and it is a pleasure to be able to look after and support them.”

In recognition of their support of NHS and Key Workers during the current crisis, the park received cupcakes as a thank you from local organisation ‘Baking A Difference’.

If you, or somebody you know requires accommodation, please contact 0800 270 7727 or email enquiries@holidaysforallseasons.co.uk

