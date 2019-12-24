Woman in 80s among victims of flasher in white van

Police are investigating two incidents in which two women - including one in her 80s - were flashed by a man in a white van.

Both cases, which happened just a few hours apart, saw a woman approached by a white van along Broadland Way, close to the Broadland Business Park.

In each case, a man inside the van made lewd comments before exposing himself and driving away.

The first happened between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, December 18, with the second happening between 2.30pm and 3pm the same day.

Both of the victims were female, one aged in her 40s and the other in her 80s, who police say were distressed by the incidents.

Police were unable to confirm whether it is believed to have been the same suspect in each incident, but a spokesman said this was one of the lines of enquiry officers were following.

Anybody with information regarding either incident should contact PC Robert Haigh on 101 quoting crime references 36/88737/19 or 36/88143/19.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.