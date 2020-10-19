Snooker club where Jimmy White played to shut down after 30 years

Roger Reynolds with snooker star Jimmy White at Broadland Snooker Centre in 2011 Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2011

A snooker club that has been at the centre of a community for more than 30 years - and has welcomed greats like Jimmy White - will shut down next year.

Jimmy White plays at Broadland Snooker Centre in Norwich in 2011. Picture: Sonya Duncan Jimmy White plays at Broadland Snooker Centre in Norwich in 2011. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Broadland Snooker Centre, on Reepham Road in Hellesdon, has been at the heart of the community for decades and has been run by Roger and Nicola Reynolds since 2004.

In its time the venue has seen some of the biggest names in world snooker show up for exhibition games and for its members became “more than a snooker club”, according to 74-year-old Mr Reynolds.

But this run is set to come to a sad end when the club’s lease comes runs out on May 31, 2021, with the club’s landlord opting to sell the building rather than renew the lease.

Mr Reynolds, who previously ran Virgo’s in Holt, said: “We are devastated but there is nothing we can do. Over the years, the place has become more than just a snooker club to our members - it is a very, very sociable place.

Cliff Thorburn at Broadland Snooker Club.; CREDIT: Wizz Wise Cliff Thorburn at Broadland Snooker Club.; CREDIT: Wizz Wise

“It has been a struggle for us over the past few months so we might have found things difficult the next year or so, but this is not at all how we wanted it to end.”

The building’s landlord marketed the property for more than £300,000 through city estate agent Pymm and Co, which confirmed that an offer has been accepted - but was unable to confirm what the future held for it.

Mr Reynolds added: “We would obviously jump at the opportunity to continue running it as a snooker club under whoever the new landlord is, but the way we understand it is there is very little hope of that happening.”

Roger and Nicola Reynolds at Broadland Snooker Centre. Picture: Paul Hewitt Roger and Nicola Reynolds at Broadland Snooker Centre. Picture: Paul Hewitt

As the club enters the final months of its lease, Mr Reynolds said everything inside would be put up for auction - from its 11 full-sized tables to all of its other pieces of equipment.

“We just want to thank everybody in the area who has supported us over the years and we are sad to have to leave, but unfortunately it is completely out of our control.”