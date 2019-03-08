NDR closed in both directions following concern for woman's safety
PUBLISHED: 14:53 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:15 04 June 2019
Police closed the NDR in both directions this afternoon following concerns for a woman's safety.
Officers shut part of the dual carriageway, near the Reepham Road roundabout, at about 1.55pm after concerns were raised about a woman on a bridge over the road.
A witness who was travelling along the NDR, which is now known as Broadland Northway, said traffic was turned around by officers.
Norfolk police said the woman has since been brought to safety and the road reopened at 2.35pm.
