Delays expected as road is closed and traffic diverted

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as a road is temporarily closed and traffic is diverted later this month.

Roadworks are set to be carried out by Essex and Suffolk Water at the junction of Britten Road and Long Road in Lowestoft.

With the works scheduled to take place between 9am and 6pm on May 29, it means that Britten Road will be closed, with a diversion put in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out, although it adds: "access to pedestrians and cyclists" will be maintained "at all times."

And while the work is being carried out delays are "possible" on Long Road as traffic control stop/go boards will be in operation.

The Suffolk Roadworks map states the work on Long Road is "to be done in conjunction with road closure" on Britten Road.

A diversion route of about 1.1km is due to be put in place.

