Prince Philip's love of birds remembered at Thetford-based trust

Published: 3:17 PM April 10, 2021

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip opened the new BTO centre in Thetford in 2006. - Credit: Archant

Memories have resurfaced of Prince Philip’s last visit to Thetford, through his “life-long interest in birds”.

Following the announcement of Prince Philip’s death on Friday, April 9, communities across Norfolk and Waveney have been paying their respects.

In Thetford, photographs have emerged out of his last visit to the town, at the British Trust of Ornithology, where he opened its library in 2006.

A spokesman from BTO said: “HRH The Duke of Edinburgh had a life-long interest in birds, something that saw him publish a book about the birds he observed from the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“Whenever he met British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) staff he was always keen to talk to our scientists and get the latest information on birds and the work being done to address their declining numbers.

“The Duke was Patron of BTO from 1987 until 2020 and during those 40 years he was a great supporter of our work, raising the profile of the organisation with his attendance at several high-profile events, including celebrating the opening of our prestigious library in 2006 and presenting our highest award to British ornithologists in London in 2014.”

Mark Robinson, mayor of Thetford, added: “As Mayor of Thetford I know many will all join me in acknowledging the sad passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

“Prince Phillip contributed so much to public life over many decades, quietly without fuss championing a broad range of causes including conservation at a time when it was unfashionable to do so.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are sent to HM The Queen and members of the royal family at this sad and difficult time.”

“Flags are being flown at half-mast and I believe a condolence book is being set up online.”

