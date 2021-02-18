Published: 2:42 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 2:49 PM February 18, 2021

British Transport Police have been busy in East Anglia despite lockdown travel restrictions. - Credit: Archant

A man was arrested after threatening to kill officers on a train in Norwich yesterday morning.

Officers from British Transport Police East Anglia (BTP) assisted with the arrest of the man as part of a busy early shift.

A man was also reported for trespassing on the tracks, while the Norwich officers also assisted with the search for a missing man, who was later found.

A spokesman for BTP said officers were called to the line near Quidenham at 9.31am following reports of the trespasser.

There were also two engagements carried out during the shift in response to people not wearing face masks at Norwich station around 1.30pm.

The BTP spokesman said both proceeded to put a face covering on and continued their journey.

BTP is a local team for policing railways in Norfolk and Suffolk. They can be called on 0800 40 50 40, or 999 in an emergency.