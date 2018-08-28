On The Snowball, City: Why the British Embassy in Oslo has a Norwich City supporting snowman
PUBLISHED: 09:22 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 09 January 2019
Richard Wood
It’s a case of On The Snowball, City...
A picture, posted on the official Twitter feed of the British Embassy in Oslo, got Norwich City supporters talking.
The snowy scene showed a dog called Hudson gazing up at a snowman which was proudly sporting a Norwich City scarf. The tweet included the hashtag #canarysnowman.
And the explanation? Richard Wood, the British Ambassador to Norway (and owner of Hudson) is a Norwich City fan.
Mr Wood was appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway in August last year.