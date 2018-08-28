Search

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

PUBLISHED: 14:28 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:29 28 November 2018

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith

An online competition has crowned the worst bathroom in Britain - and it’s in a Norwich suburb.

Mrs Smith's bathroom won the titile of Britain's Worst Bathroom. Photo: Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith, 42, entered Victorian Plumbing’s competition to find Britain’s Worst Bathroom when she saw it online.

Her chocolate brown seventies-style bathroom immediately sprang to mind so she entered it into the contest, which was in partnership with celebrity interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

She hoped it would mean seeing the back of the brown bath for good.

Luckily for Mrs Smith the public agreed that the bathroom in her Hellesdon home was indeed Britain’s worst - and it is now in store for a £3,000 revamp carried out by Victoria Plumbing.

Mrs Smith said: “We moved into the house about a year ago and it’s a beautiful house, it just needed a little update.

“The bathroom especially was stuck in the seventies. I’d never seen a chocolate brown bathroom before, it’s really not the colour of today.

“I’m chuffed to win the competition as it will mean a nice new modern bathroom.”

Hundreds of bathrooms were submitted by members of the public, each trying to outdo one another with avocado suites, questionable tile murals and an abundance of carpet in the bathroom but Mrs Smith’s entry with it’s “very questionable brown suite, a tiled bath and overall air of earthy despair” was crowned the worst.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said: “When you’re faced with a bathroom that looks absolutely repellent first thing in the morning, how are you going to face the world with a smile on your face? It’s practically impossible.

“The big thing with bathroom design is to keep it practical, keep it cleanable. Anything too fussy, too frilly or too porous will end up becoming a boutique hotel for mould and germs.

“Finally, floral is fine in a bathroom, but try and pick flowers that actually look like flowers rather than leftover cabbages.”

Mrs Smith plans for her new bathroom to include a big walk-in shower and a vanity unit. She says she will even keep her trophy for Britain’s Worst Bathroom in it.

