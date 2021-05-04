Norfolk school to help 'kit out' children in Africa

Published: 5:42 PM May 4, 2021

Children at a Norfolk School have raised vital funds to ship clothing donations to kids in Africa.

Children wearing Brisley CE Primary School tops - Credit: Submitted

Brisley Church of England Primary Academy, part of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust, (DNEAT), held a non-uniform day on Friday, April 30, where all children and staff were invited to pay £1 to go to school dressed in clothes symbolising their favourite hobby or sport to raise money for Kitz4Kidz.

More than £110 was raised by pupils and staff which will be going towards Kitz4Kidz to help pay to transport all the kind clothing donations to the children in schools in Africa.

Earlier in April, Brisley Primary Academy sent a donation of brand new and second-hand sports hoodies which have arrived in Ghana.

Julian Driver from Kitz4Kidz kept Brisley Primary Academy updated about the long journey of their clothing donation.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “There was a bit of a struggle to get the items shipped and this last shipment has cost £1,300. The shipment arrived in Ghana on Monday, April.

Children in Africa wearing the clothes donated by Brisley CE Primary School - Credit: Submitted

"A member of staff travelled for fourteen hours to get to the airport but unfortunately, he was unable to collect the donation as stuck in customs.

"A few days later I have just heard that Nana, the teacher has travelled 14 hours by bus to the airport to get the items. The children are getting so excited, they cannot wait for his return.”

Jo Kerkham, head of school at Brisley Church of England Primary Academy, said: “The school council have suggested doing a sponsored run or cake sale next.

A child wearing a Brisley CE Primary School top - Credit: Submitted

"I think it's great that the children want to make sure children all over the world have opportunities to play sport in a team kit or have warm clothes when they need them.”