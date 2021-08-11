One of the brightest meteor showers of the year to be visible over Norfolk
One of the brightest meteor showers of the year is set to be visible over Norfolk this month.
Despite many meteor showers occurring throughout the year, the Perseids are known as the brightest meteor shower on the stargazing calendar and should be most visible over the county on Thursday, August 12 and Friday, August 13.
Like all meteor showers, Perseids are caused by particles of comet debris entering our atmosphere.
As they burn up, the particles appear as shooting stars, creating bright streaks in the sky.
The shower takes place annually, providing weather conditions work in our favour.
During its peak, up to 100 shooting stars can be seen per hour, with the best time to see the Perseids between midnight and the early hours of the morning, before 5.30am.
There is no need for a telescope or binoculars but you should aim to reduce the amount of light pollution surrounding you in order to get the best view.
