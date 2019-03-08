Search

Digital map shows location and details of hundreds of community projects in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:06 21 March 2019

The launch of the Bright Map project. Photo: Network Norfolk

The launch of the Bright Map project. Photo: Network Norfolk

Hundreds of social action projects and community activities across Norfolk can now be easily accessed online thanks to the launch of a new digital map.

The Bright Map project is an online resource initially developed by the Diocese of Norwich to show the various services and activities of the county’s Anglican churches.

But at a public launch held at County Hall in Norwich on Monday, it was announced the resource would be opened to include agencies from outside the Christian community.

Diocese of Norwich communications director Gordon Darley said: “We have been really encouraged in the last couple of years as churches have added activities and groups to Bright Map.

“Taking the site to the next level to highlight just how involved churches are in helping to tackle social issues is a really positive step forward.

“We want to openly build new connections and partnerships, particularly those outside the church, and that is what today’s launch has been all about.

“We deeply care for people and particularly those in need, so a project like this which aims to help them find the care and support that they need and showcases the community facilities on offer across the county is vitally important.”

In 2006, professional research established the Christian community dedicated 154,555 voluntary hours per year in Norwich - the equivalent of 79 full-time workers.

Rev Susan Carne, co-ordinator of Community Chaplaincy Norfolk, which helps inmates leaving Norwich Prison to rebuild their lives, told the audience how Bright Map helped her in her work to access and co-ordinate multiple services which are available for support such.

A total of 1,323 activities and groups are on the map so far.

The Rev Matthew Hutton said: “I was really pleased how everyone engaged with what we were trying to present, well-illustrated by the questions they asked about what essentially is a gift from all the churches to the wider community.”

Norfolk High Sheriff Charles Watts and his chaplain Rev Hutton led the Bright Map presentation at Norfolk County Council’s offices on Monday. More than 100 people attended.

To view the map, visit www.brightmap.org

