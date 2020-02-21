Search

Busy road to close with diversion in place for bridge works

PUBLISHED: 16:10 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 21 February 2020

Essential maintenance works will be carried out to Mutford Lock at Oulton Broad. Picture: SIMON FINLAY

A busy road is to be closed with traffic diverted as "essential maintenance" works are carried out on a bridge.

Motorists are being warned that "delays are likely" as the A1117 Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft is temporarily closed next week.

The warning comes as Suffolk Highways carry out overnight "maintenance works to Mutford Lock Bridge".

It means that the A1117 Bridge Road will be closed between 8pm and 6am as the works are being carried out between Tuesday, February 25 and Thursday, February 27.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the adjacent footbridge."

It states that the A1117 Bridge Road will be closed overnight "from Saltwater Way until the roundabout with Commodore Road" to allow "maintenance works to Mutford Lock Bridge" to be carried out.

According to Suffolk Highways, traffic will be diverted 6.7km - about 12 minutes - via Victoria Road, Waveney Drive, A12, A47, Peto Way, Normanston Drive and vice versa.

Earlier this month, Suffolk Highways closed the footpath on Freshwater Way in Oulton Broad for "public safety" as work continues until February 28.

