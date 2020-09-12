Road set to be closed for bridge repairs

Waveney Bridge will be temporarily closed for emergency works. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Repairs are set to be made to a bridge that had been found in a dangerous “deteriorating” state earlier this year.

In February repair work started at the Waveney Bridge , on the A146 Norwich Road at Beccles, as Suffolk Highways closed the road to allow “urgent replacement of bridge expansion joints.”

The road will be closed again later this month, with traffic and pedestrians diverted.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “Following the emergency bridge joint replacement on Waveney Bridge earlier this year, we are returning to replace the remaining three bridge plug joints.

“The work is currently scheduled to take place between September 28 and October 3.

“This will require a 24/7 road closure of A146 Norwich Road, Beccles at Waveney Bridge between the George Westwood Way roundabout, for 450m north westbound, across The River Waveney).

“For the duration of the road closure, traffic will be diverted via A146, A143, A47, A1117, A146 and vice versa.

“Please note that access through the site will be unavailable for the duration of the works, including pedestrians and cyclists.”

