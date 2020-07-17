Museum to stay shut until 2021 over fears for volunteers’ safety

Wymondham Heritage Museum will remain closed for the rest of 2020. Picture: Denise Bradley

A popular museum has made the “difficult decision” to keep its doors closed until next year in order to protect its volunteers and visitors from coronavirus.

Volunteer Moira Dean inside the Damgate Stores, a recreated 1930s grocers at the Bridewell Museum at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Volunteer Moira Dean inside the Damgate Stores, a recreated 1930s grocers at the Bridewell Museum at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Wymondham Heritage Museum, based in the town’s historic Bridewell, has cancelled the rest of its 2020 season as the cost associated with making the building safe “proved prohibitive”.

Volunteers worked on bringing new displays for this year, with a replica of Victorian ironmongers Chas H Standley created and the existing Damgate Stores refurbished.

But their 2020 season lasted less than a month – it began on March 2 but they had to close later that month when the government announced lockdown, and now will not reopen for the rest of the season, due to run until October 31.

The Chas H Standley ironmongers and hardware store, a recreated 1930s shop at the Bridewell Museum at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Chas H Standley ironmongers and hardware store, a recreated 1930s shop at the Bridewell Museum at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A spokesperson said the museum “hopes to have systems in place to open in 2021” and hopes it can begin early to “compensate for the loss of the 2020 season”.