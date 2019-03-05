Search

Pizza spot and book shop join forces for World Book Day family deal

05 March, 2019 - 14:03
Brick Pizza in Norwich. Photo: Joshua Cooper

joshua cooper

A Norwich pizza spot and book shop are joining forces to inspire a love of reading on World Book Day.

The Book Hive, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Book Hive, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Book Hive, on London Street, and Brick Pizza, on Market Place, will be offering discounts on both books and food later this week in honour of World Book Day, which this year will be on Thursday, March 7.

The day sees youngsters dress up as their favourite characters from books in a global celebration of reading.

Families who buy a children’s book from the Book Hive from March 7 to 14 will receive 20pc off the title, but will also be given 20pc off an order at Brick Pizza.

The businesses said the initiative had proved such a success in 2018, when it ran over a weekend, it had been extended.

