Operations manager at maintenance firm recognised in pro landscaper initative

A 29-year-old operations manager at a Norfolk based maintenance and arboriculture firm has been recognised in a pro landscaper initiative.

Brian Millard at the Country Grounds Maintenance (CGM) group, based in Downham market, has been included in the class of 2020’s Pro Landscaper’s ‘30 Under 30: The Next Generation initiative.’

The initiative aims to recognise, reward and promote rising stars in the UK’s landscaping industry and celebrate the best of the market who are 30 years of age or under.

Mr Millard said: “I’m very pleased to be recognised.

“CGM has given me the opportunity to grow in my role over the last two years and we’re always looking to attract and develop the best talent we can.”

Pro Landscaper’s managing director Jim Wilkinson said: “During these extremely tough and unpredictable times the performance of this year’s winners should not go unnoticed.

“It’s really important that we continue to recognise, reward, and promote the next generation as they will drive our sector forwards.”