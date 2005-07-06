Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ engineer after coronavirus death

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk. Archant © 2011

A great-grandfather who raised thousands for charity has been remembered after his death from coronavirus this week.

Brian Keable was a charity fundraiser Brian Keable was a charity fundraiser

Brian Keable became the second patient at Beccles Hospital to pass away after testing positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

The 83-year-old had battled prostate cancer for more than a year, before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s shortly before Christmas.

Daughter Georgie Keable said: “He was in and out of the James Paget, and was in Beccles Hospital getting treatment when he was about to be discharged the other week.

“He started to get a temperature so they tested him and it was positive for Coronavirus. Then he started to go downhill.

Caption: Brian Keable and Doreen Warner Photo: Roy Strowger For: BBJ Date: 06/07/2005 Caption: Brian Keable and Doreen Warner Photo: Roy Strowger For: BBJ Date: 06/07/2005

“The hospital was obviously shut down so we couldn’t see him, but the staff were excellent. They were ringing us all the time and there was a nurse with him at the end.

“It’s hard because they had got the cancer fairly stable. It had spread but it wasn’t aggressive and a lot of men are able to live with it. It was the virus in the end.”

The great-grandfather was a keen charity fundraiser, completing the Bungay Half Marathon, the 1999 London Marathon, the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales, and a 50-mile bike ride, all for local causes.

Miss Keable: “Typically for this area, Dad didn’t end up moving very far around Beccles, and he was always very involved in the community and knew a lot of people.

Brian Keable. PHOTO: Submitted by Georgie Keable. Brian Keable. PHOTO: Submitted by Georgie Keable.

“He completed the Coast to Coast to raise money for Beccles Hospital.

“In Aldeby, he was on the parish council and church warden, and was the last landlord of the Tuns.

“He was one of the founders of the Raveningham Threshing Fair and ran it for years and years.”

The former Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer was a member of the Beccles branch of the Royal Naval Association.

“He joined the Navy and was there for 10 years, during which time he met my mum and had my brother and sister.

“It gave him the chance to travel all over the world.

“He owned Keable Engineering, in Aldeby, and was a brilliant engineer. He could make anything from scratch.

“He was a great father. He worked from home in his garage where he would always be making a lot of noise.

“We used to do everything together. There was always something going on, whether he was explaining his engineering to me or taking me to swimming lessons.

Mr Keable lost his wife Margaret in 2000, and his daughter Samanda Ford last year. He remarried in 2006 after meeting Doreen and leaves behind son Kevin and daughter Georgie.