Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to ‘brilliant’ engineer after coronavirus death

PUBLISHED: 09:34 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:02 24 April 2020

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.

Brian Keable, then 74, is seen getting ready to do the 190 mile coast to coast walk.

Archant © 2011

A great-grandfather who raised thousands for charity has been remembered after his death from coronavirus this week.

Brian Keable was a charity fundraiserBrian Keable was a charity fundraiser

Brian Keable became the second patient at Beccles Hospital to pass away after testing positive for Coronavirus on Monday.

The 83-year-old had battled prostate cancer for more than a year, before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s shortly before Christmas.

Daughter Georgie Keable said: “He was in and out of the James Paget, and was in Beccles Hospital getting treatment when he was about to be discharged the other week.

“He started to get a temperature so they tested him and it was positive for Coronavirus. Then he started to go downhill.

Caption: Brian Keable and Doreen Warner Photo: Roy Strowger For: BBJ Date: 06/07/2005Caption: Brian Keable and Doreen Warner Photo: Roy Strowger For: BBJ Date: 06/07/2005

“The hospital was obviously shut down so we couldn’t see him, but the staff were excellent. They were ringing us all the time and there was a nurse with him at the end.

“It’s hard because they had got the cancer fairly stable. It had spread but it wasn’t aggressive and a lot of men are able to live with it. It was the virus in the end.”

The great-grandfather was a keen charity fundraiser, completing the Bungay Half Marathon, the 1999 London Marathon, the Three Peaks in the Yorkshire Dales, and a 50-mile bike ride, all for local causes.

Miss Keable: “Typically for this area, Dad didn’t end up moving very far around Beccles, and he was always very involved in the community and knew a lot of people.

Brian Keable. PHOTO: Submitted by Georgie Keable.Brian Keable. PHOTO: Submitted by Georgie Keable.

“He completed the Coast to Coast to raise money for Beccles Hospital.

“In Aldeby, he was on the parish council and church warden, and was the last landlord of the Tuns.

“He was one of the founders of the Raveningham Threshing Fair and ran it for years and years.”

The former Royal Navy Chief Petty Officer was a member of the Beccles branch of the Royal Naval Association.

“He joined the Navy and was there for 10 years, during which time he met my mum and had my brother and sister.

“It gave him the chance to travel all over the world.

“He owned Keable Engineering, in Aldeby, and was a brilliant engineer. He could make anything from scratch.

“He was a great father. He worked from home in his garage where he would always be making a lot of noise.

“We used to do everything together. There was always something going on, whether he was explaining his engineering to me or taking me to swimming lessons.

Mr Keable lost his wife Margaret in 2000, and his daughter Samanda Ford last year. He remarried in 2006 after meeting Doreen and leaves behind son Kevin and daughter Georgie.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

‘Let down in our time of need’: Staff distraught after roles terminated instead of furloughed

The Ivy House Country Hotel has made the decision to let staff go instead of furlough them. Picture: contributed

Norfolk to get three new coronavirus testing stations

Norwich Community Hospital COVID19 test centre Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Police concern for safety of missing teenager

16-year-old Jamie Holwell, who has been reported missing in Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

How you can see a bright trail of satellites in the night sky tonight

Radio telescopes and the Milky Way at night

Search for missing woman Chelsie Dack called off as police suspect she entered the water

Searches have been called off for missing Gorleston woman Chelsie Dack, but CCTV enquiries are continuing. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Man dies after fight between driver and pedestrian

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police name man who died following Great Yarmouth fight

The East Anglian Air Ambulance attending an incident outside Iceland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Boss calls for chancellor to close loophole on furlough scheme declaring: ‘Otherwise I’ll go bust’

Jo Neal who runs the Out There forest school near Attleborough. Pic: Jo Neal

Eight more hospital deaths as Norfolk coronavirus toll passes 200

Hospitals in Norfolk have confirmed eight new deaths of patients who had been diagnosed with Covid-19. Picture: Chris Bishop

MP stresses ‘moral duty’ to vulnerable over fears around asylum seekers

Security warning signs up on new fencing at the old Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall which is being used to house people during the Coronavirus outbreak Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Stunning pub mural salutes heroics of Captain Tom Moore

Artist Lee Stroble painted a mural of Captain Tom Moore on The Black Horse in Thetford. Picture: Jackie Gillman
Drive 24