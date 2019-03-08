By-election arranged after councillor resigns due to ill-health

Brian Hannah, former Liberal Democrat councillor for North Norfolk District Council resigns. Picture: Brian Hannah Archant

A long-standing district councillor for the Liberal Democrats has resigned due to ill-health.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brian Hannah. Picture: NNDC Brian Hannah. Picture: NNDC

Councillor Brian Hannah, who represented the Sheringham North ward for 22 years, has now stepped down from his role and arrangements will now be made to hold a by-election.

A spokesperson from North Norfolk District Council said: "Councillor Hannah has represented Sheringham on North Norfolk District Council for 22 years, and throughout that time has been a champion of community safety issues on the council."

Throughout his time in the chamber, Mr Hannah ran his own blog named 'Sheringham Matters' where he posted his views on various projects that were happening in the town.

He was also involved in the road safety campaign for the three-way junction on the A148 Cromer-Holt road.

Campaigners pictured at the A148 Sheringham junction. Left to right, district councillor Richard Shepherd, Sheringham Chamber of Trade chairman Andy Bullen, town mayor David Gooch, cllr Brian Hannah and cllr Doug Smith. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Campaigners pictured at the A148 Sheringham junction. Left to right, district councillor Richard Shepherd, Sheringham Chamber of Trade chairman Andy Bullen, town mayor David Gooch, cllr Brian Hannah and cllr Doug Smith. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

You may also want to watch:

Leader of the council, Sarah Bütikofer who represents the Liberal Democrat Group, said: "Brian has made a very significant contribution to the life of the district council over the past 22 years, helping many people in his local community of Sheringham and across the wider district.

"It has been an honour and a pleasure to work with Brian, and I know many across the Council will miss his presence greatly in the council chamber.

"I know it has been a difficult decision for Brian to stand down from his position as a councillor and I would like to thank him for his years of dedicated service".

Captains for 2018 at the Links Country Park Golf Club (left to right): Brian Hannah, Carole Davidson and Gareth Hall. Picture: Caroline Collett Captains for 2018 at the Links Country Park Golf Club (left to right): Brian Hannah, Carole Davidson and Gareth Hall. Picture: Caroline Collett

Arrangements are now being made to hold a by-election to fill the vacancy for a district councillor for the Sheringham North ward.

Notices of election are being published, inviting nominations for the vacancy and if contested a by-election will be held on Thursday, November 28.

If the election is contested, poll cards will be delivered to all registered electors within the Sheringham North ward advising them of the by-election including arrangements to request a postal or proxy vote.

The polling station for the ward is St Andrew's Church Hall, Cromer Road, Sheringham.