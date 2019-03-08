Search

Lifeboat crew stages rescue after Broads cruiser gets stranded

PUBLISHED: 06:53 07 September 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 07 September 2019

A lifeboat from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI was sent to the aid of a stranded Broads cruiser Picture: www.aerovisuals.co.uk

Archant

A lifeboat crew was forced into action Friday evening, after a Broads cruiser hit troubled waters near Great Yarmouth and ended up being grounded.

The cruiser, which was carrying four people at the time, found itself stranded on a sandbank while attempting to cross Breydon Water at around 9.30pm last night.

A lifeboat crew from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston RNLI was then sent to their aid, successfully freeing the cruiser from its predicament and towing it to the yacht station in Great Yarmouth.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: "With the tide going out at the time the sand banks get quite large so the cruiser got grounded.

"The lifeboat crew towed it to the yacht station and everybody on board was fine."

The coastguard spokesman said the cruiser had been carrying a mixture of male and female passengers and that it was a routine job for the lifeboat crew.

