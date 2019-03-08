Search

Advanced search

Brexit Party prospective candidate taking a stand against town council decision

PUBLISHED: 09:42 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 02 October 2019

Picture: Ruth Jolley, Brexit Party's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South West Norfolk. Picture: Ruth Jolley.

Picture: Ruth Jolley, Brexit Party's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South West Norfolk. Picture: Ruth Jolley.

Archant

A prospective Brexit Party candidate is unhappy with a town council decision against holding a political stand in the town.

Picture: Ruth Jolley (right), Brexit Party's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South West Norfolk with a political stand in Thetford town centre. Picture: Ruth Jolley.Picture: Ruth Jolley (right), Brexit Party's Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for South West Norfolk with a political stand in Thetford town centre. Picture: Ruth Jolley.

Ruth Jolley, the South West Norfolk Brexit Party prospective Parliamentary candidate, is shocked by Downham Market Town council's decision to not allow her to have a political stand in the town's market place.

But the town council have said they are apolitical and that Downham Market has historically, from their knowledge, not held them.

The 40-year-old has been a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Brexit Party since August and says she want to ensure that the result of the 2016 referendum is upheld and that we leave the EU in a proper and meaningful way.

The prospective parliamentary candidate recently held a stand in Thetford town centre on Saturday, September 28 and was hoping to do the same in Downham Market on Saturday, September 5.

Ms Jolley said: "I wanted to run a small political stand in Downham Market town centre, so I could engage with local people, hear more about local issues and provide an opportunity for voters to meet me face to face.

You may also want to watch:

"I think being able to look someone in the eye and talk to them one-to-one is really important.

"However, I've been informed by the town clerk that Downham Market town council have made a resolution not to have political stands in the town.

"I must admit I was pretty surprised and shocked that political stands are not allowed as I had thought public spaces could be used for this, as a matter of course."

The town council responded by saying they are apolitical and that the decision to not hold a political stand in the town was in relation to the market place.

Elaine Oliver, the town clerk, said: "Historically you cannot hold a political stand on the market to our knowledge.

"We're not political at the town council, we've never done it.

"We're representing a town that is not political and so we don't want to be aligned to a political party.

"We cannot stop people renting the town hall but this is about the market place."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Man suffers serious head injuries after fall from balcony in Norwich

Police at Duke's Palace Wharf, Duke Street, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Travellers set up camp at nature park

Travellers have set up camp at Scole Pocket Park near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mother of murderer smuggled drugs to him in prison hidden in Kinder Egg

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Most Read

Sand washed away just one month after £19m sandscaping project

High Tide at Walcott with Bacton Refinery in background. Picture: Maurice Gray

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

THAT Royal photo earned me more than £40,000

Rachel Murdoch and her mother Karen, whose Royal picture made the news worldwide. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Controversial city flats put on the market for £5.5m as firm goes into administration

The flats at 60 St Faith's Lane in Norwich, have been boarded up. Photo: Archant

WATCH: Mobility scooter pair battle it out on seafront

Two men on mobility scooters engaged in a good-natured bumper battle on the seafront in Walcott, Norfolk. Picture: From video by Megan Adams

Car dealership set to close making five people redundant

SLM Group has announced it will close its showroom as a Hyundai franchise and use it for other brands. Picture: GoogleMaps

Spudulike store re-opens a month after closure in rescue deal by potato saviour

Spudulike has re-opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Jackett keen to refine Raggett’s game after injury woes

Sean Raggett made his first start for Portsmouth in their 1-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers at Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists