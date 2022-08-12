Popular miniature steam railway unable to run following fire

Bressingham Steam and Gardens will be unable to run any trains today following a fire. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Steam train fans will miss the chance to ride one of Norfolk's most popular miniature railways after a fire nearby left it unable to run.

Bressingham Steam and Gardens cannot run any of its railways or gallopers today (August 12) after a fire broke out next to the Fen Railway yesterday.

Crews from East Harling, Thetford, Harleston, Attleborough, Hethersett, Long Stratton and Diss were called to the electrical fire in Fenn Lane at 4.58pm.

Hose reel jets and main jets, supplemented by a hydrant, and hand appliances were used to extinguish the blaze and most crews left the scene by 7.46pm.

The attraction's gardens, exhibition hall and Loco Sheds will open as usual as it offers entry-only admission with no rides operating.

Bosses at the railway will make another assessment today ahead of its Steam in Miniature event this weekend.

A Bressingham Steam and Gardens statement read: "We are really sorry for any inconvenience this causes our visitors and we ask you to please bear with us at this time."

Updates on the condition of the railway will be provided on Bressingham Steam and Gardens' social media accounts.

Anyone who has pre-booked tickets for Friday, August 12 is urged to contact the railway on 01379 686900 or at info@bressingham.co.uk, and tickets will be either refunded or transferred.