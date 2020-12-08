Norfolk attraction has starring role in Channel 5 Christmas documentary

Published: 10:21 AM December 8, 2020

Museum Manager Alastair Baker, on the decorated vintage fire engine at Bressingham Steam Museum during filming of Inside the Steam Engine Museum. Picture: Magnify Media/Channel 5 - Credit: Magnify Media/Channel 5

Bressingham Steam and Gardens will be back on our screens this Christmas for the final episode of a Channel 5 documentary.

The popular attraction, near Diss, is the focus of documentary Inside the Steam Train Museum and the upcoming Christmas episode is the fourth and final instalment and will be aired on Friday, December 18 at 7pm.

Museum Manager Alastair Baker with the Gallopers at Bressingham Steam Museum during filming of Inside the Steam Engine Museum. Picture: Channel 5 - Credit: Channel 5

The other episodes were broadcast in May and June and all were filmed over the last three years by independent company Parish Lantern Films, based in Norfolk.

The programme goes behind-the-scenes and follows the people who have ensured the museum has stayed on the right track over the years.

Alastair Baker, manager at Bressingham Steam and Gardens, said: "The film crew became part of our wider family and were a joy to have.

"They popped in and out for major events and the series is four one-hour episodes and the latest one is all about Christmas."

The documentary has given them a welcome boost this year and while they were able to reopen the gardens in June after the first lockdown, it wasn't until mid-July that rides could resume.

Bressingham Steam Museum received £193,409 in October from the government's £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund, allocated to help cultural sector to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, with Norfolk organisations receiving a combined total of £3.2 million.

Bressingham Steam Museum has received a grant of almost £200,000 from the government's Culture Recovery Fund. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The attraction has been open for 59 years and was established by Alan Bloom MBE, after he purchased Bressingham Hall and its land in 1946, and it began as his personal collection of steam engines.

It currently boasts four railway lines, winding through magnificent gardens, The Gallopers, which came to Bressingham in 1967, and a Dad's Army Exhibition.

Christmas at Bressingham runs on December 12, 13 and 19 to 24 and includes a Santa's grotto and steam train rides.

While children will be able to see and speak to Santa and get a present, they will not be able to enter the grotto due to coronavirus and visitors need to book a time slot when they arrive.

Booking is essential at bressingham.co.uk