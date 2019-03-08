Video

Ex-Strictly star Brendan Cole says Norwich choir gave “perfect” performance

Former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, is pictured with Norwich's Central School of Dance dancers after they performed in his show at the Theatre Royal 'Show Man'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has praised young members of a Norwich dance school who joined him on stage at Theatre Royal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, is pictured with Norwich's Central School of Dance dancers after they performed in his show at the Theatre Royal 'Show Man'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, is pictured with Norwich's Central School of Dance dancers after they performed in his show at the Theatre Royal 'Show Man'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The professional dancer, who hails from New Zealand, performed twice in the city on Saturday as part his Show Man Tour.

He was joined by 26 children from the Norwich Central School of Dancing and Performing Arts which formed a choir to sing in three of his acts.

Mr Cole, who won the debut series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, said the children’s performance was “perfect”.

He said: “Sometimes you never really know what you are going to get because we haven’t rehearsed with them. But they were absolutely fantastic.

Norwich's Central School of Dance dancers are clearly fans of former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, as they are pictured with him after they performed in his show 'Show Man' at the Theatre Royal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich's Central School of Dance dancers are clearly fans of former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, as they are pictured with him after they performed in his show 'Show Man' at the Theatre Royal. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“It adds such a beautiful element to the show and it was 10 times better than I thought it would be - and I already thought it would be special.”

Georgia Taylor, 11, from Central, was chosen to do a solo dance with Mr Cole in a scene where she played his daughter.

Mr Cole is visiting 31 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland as part of his tour.

His show features high energy dancing, live music and special effects.

Georgia Taylor, 11, front, of Norwich's Central School of Dance, pictured with former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, after she performed a solo dance with him in his show at the Theatre Royal 'Show Man'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Georgia Taylor, 11, front, of Norwich's Central School of Dance, pictured with former Strictly dancer, Brendan Cole, after she performed a solo dance with him in his show at the Theatre Royal 'Show Man'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Speaking after the matinee performance on Saturday he also had praise for the Norwich audience.

He said: “Normally afternoon crowds can be a little quieter than evening crowds, but they were up for it and really good.

“I’m looking forward to this evening’s show.”