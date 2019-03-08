Ex-Strictly star Brendan Cole says Norwich choir gave “perfect” performance
PUBLISHED: 18:49 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:11 23 March 2019
Former Strictly star Brendan Cole has praised young members of a Norwich dance school who joined him on stage at Theatre Royal.
The professional dancer, who hails from New Zealand, performed twice in the city on Saturday as part his Show Man Tour.
He was joined by 26 children from the Norwich Central School of Dancing and Performing Arts which formed a choir to sing in three of his acts.
Mr Cole, who won the debut series of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing, said the children’s performance was “perfect”.
He said: “Sometimes you never really know what you are going to get because we haven’t rehearsed with them. But they were absolutely fantastic.
“It adds such a beautiful element to the show and it was 10 times better than I thought it would be - and I already thought it would be special.”
Georgia Taylor, 11, from Central, was chosen to do a solo dance with Mr Cole in a scene where she played his daughter.
Mr Cole is visiting 31 towns and cities across the UK and Ireland as part of his tour.
His show features high energy dancing, live music and special effects.
Speaking after the matinee performance on Saturday he also had praise for the Norwich audience.
He said: “Normally afternoon crowds can be a little quieter than evening crowds, but they were up for it and really good.
“I’m looking forward to this evening’s show.”