Virtual reality app voiced by Stephen Fry launches ahead of summer holidays

BreckWorld app has launched for Android user. Picture: KEITH MINDHAM copyright keith mindham photography

An app featuring the voice of Stephen Fry has been launched to help people discover some of Norfolk's best attractions.

BreckWorld has now been made available for Android devices ahead of the summer holidays and aims to showcase the county's best places to visit - some of which are narrated by the legendary actor, comedian, and presenter.

The app features ultra-high definition 360-degree videos of a selection of Breckland's free and paid-entry attractions.

Developed in partnership between Breckland Council and Dereham-based technology company Viewing Online, its aim is to help people plan where to visit from the comfort of their own homes.

It is hoped it will help families planning trips over the school summer holiday period.

Paul Claussen, the council's deputy leader, said: "BreckWorld has 360-degree taster films of over 70 local attractions, so people can make informed decisions about where they'd like to visit.

"The app has proven incredibly popular since launching earlier this year and now making it available on a wider number of phones ahead of the school holidays will make it invaluable in helping residents and visitors to the area discover their perfect day out."

While filming material for the app in Swaffham last year, the team behind it was put in touch with Mr Fry who in turn agreed to narrate some of the short films.

In addition to the videos, the app also features a virtual treasure hunt both for fun and to unlock discounts at participating attractions.

And using the in-app map, people can find more than 100 virtual stars in real-world locations by holding up their phones and then tapping their screens to collect the stars. For every 10 collected, one of a number of discounts can be selected.

The BreckWorld app launched earlier this year in February for iPhone and iPad users and has already been downloaded around 3,000 times. It is free to download.

More information about BreckWorld can be found out at www.breckworld.com and on the BreckWorld Facebook page at facebook.com/Breckworld/.