Young people in district share letters with elderly in ‘Project Smile’

Young people in Breckland have shared hundreds of letters, pictures and cards with care home residents in an effort to make them smile.

Since the start of lockdown young commissioners from the Breckland Youth Advisory Board (YAB) have been working on ‘Project Smile’.

Young people in the district were worried about vulnerable and older people in their communities becoming lonely so came up with the idea of sharing letters, cards and pictures with local care homes.

Each letter has been laminated to allow them to be wiped clean and shared with all residents.

Michelle Bibby, senior participation youth worker on the YAB, said: “Since the beginning of lockdown Project Smile has continued to grow.

“We have sent over 600 letters, cards and pictures to more than 20 care homes in Breckland and the response from the care homes has been truly wonderful.”