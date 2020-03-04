Landlords being urged to help combat County Lines drug dealing

Landlords will hear how they can combat tenants involved in County Lines drug dealing.

Breckland Council has invited landlords to a forum to learn more about legislation to help battle tenants with serious hoarding issues and suspects of County Lines.

As part of the Landlord Forum the meeting will be held at Breckland Council, in Dereham, by the National Landlord Association on March 9.

The free event, from 5.30pm, has speakers including Inna Melnyk, from the National Landlord Association, Jane Booth, housing options team leader, and Steve James, community and environmental services manager from Breckland Council.

Alison Webb, Breckland's executive member for health and housing, said: "Working with landlords and ensuring they are fully informed about current legislation and grants available will benefit local tenants and residents, who can then rent a property in the safe knowledge that properties across Breckland are a healthy and safe place to call home."

For more information go to www.breckland.gov.uk.