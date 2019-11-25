How you could win you a £50 Christmas shopping voucher

Dozens of mischievous elves are lost on Breckland's high street and without them Santa Claus might be forced to cancel Christmas. Picture: Breckland Council copyright keith mindham photography

Families could win £50 shopping vouchers if they help find 100 cheeky elves on Breckland's high streets.

Over 100 elves have been hidden, many of them named by local school children. People who help Santa track down his elves could win a big prize!

To take part in this fun elf hunt, people can either download an entry form from www.breckland.gov.uk/elves before hunting for the 'Find Your Next Elf Here' posters, which will be on display in participating shop windows.

Each missing Elf will be wearing a name badge and participants are asked to collect 12 or more elf names and list their hiding places before handing their entry form into their local Breckland library.

Breckland Council is also running a virtual elf trail, which residents can join by downloading the free BreckWorld app onto their IPhone or Android device.

Participating towns include Attleborough, Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford and Watton.