Search

Advanced search

How you could win you a £50 Christmas shopping voucher

PUBLISHED: 06:50 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:50 25 November 2019

Dozens of mischievous elves are lost on Breckland's high street and without them Santa Claus might be forced to cancel Christmas. Picture: Breckland Council

Dozens of mischievous elves are lost on Breckland's high street and without them Santa Claus might be forced to cancel Christmas. Picture: Breckland Council

copyright keith mindham photography

Families could win £50 shopping vouchers if they help find 100 cheeky elves on Breckland's high streets.

Over 100 elves have been hidden, many of them named by local school children. People who help Santa track down his elves could win a big prize!

You may also want to watch:

To take part in this fun elf hunt, people can either download an entry form from www.breckland.gov.uk/elves before hunting for the 'Find Your Next Elf Here' posters, which will be on display in participating shop windows.

Each missing Elf will be wearing a name badge and participants are asked to collect 12 or more elf names and list their hiding places before handing their entry form into their local Breckland library.

Breckland Council is also running a virtual elf trail, which residents can join by downloading the free BreckWorld app onto their IPhone or Android device.

Participating towns include Attleborough, Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford and Watton.

Most Read

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

‘Awful, dreadful news’ - City park fire devastates community

The burnt out thatched tennis pavillion at Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

15 signs that you grew up in Norfolk

From crabbing off Cromer Pier to the smell of farms, here are 15 signs you grew up in Norfolk. Picture James Bass.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man accidentally puts 600 seals up for sale

Atlantic Grey Seals Halichoerus grypus, Horsey Gap, Norfolk, January 2019. Pictures: Ed Marshall

‘Awful, dreadful news’ - City park fire devastates community

The burnt out thatched tennis pavillion at Heigham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Call for swift action to improve road safety following fatal collision

Floral tributes and candles left at the scene of a crash on Dereham Road where two men died. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

UEA students face disruption as staff start eight-day strike

Staff at the University of East Anglia in Norwich will begin an eight-day strike on Monday over pensions. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich in 90 train services ‘frequently late’, figures reveal

Dignitaries launch first Norwich to London train in under 90 minutes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How you could win you a £50 Christmas shopping voucher

Dozens of mischievous elves are lost on Breckland's high street and without them Santa Claus might be forced to cancel Christmas. Picture: Breckland Council

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists