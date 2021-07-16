News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Collectors work extra shifts to clear bins backlog

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:12 PM July 16, 2021   
Generic - Binmen picture. Council recycling feature at West Norfolk council depot, new 240 litres '

There have been delays to green bin collections in Breckland this week - Credit: IAN BURT

Bin collectors have been working extra shifts to get rounds back on track after severe delays to the service this week. 

Breckland Council has announced crews will be collecting outstanding bins over the weekend, while extra shifts are currently taking place to make up for what the council says is being caused by staff shortage. 

As many as 2,500 bins were left unemptied by Wednesday evening with problems continuing in the Thetford and Dereham areas into Thursday morning. 

Breckland Council said: "Due to staff sickness at the start of the week and and a collection vehicle suffering a puncture later in the week, some bin collections are currently running behind schedule. 

"If your bin hasn't been collected on your normal bin day, please leave it out and the team will come back as soon as they can." 

Council leaders

Representatives from Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk councils after a joint contract with Serco was agreed - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

District councillors had criticised Serco, the company in charge of waste collection in Breckland with Roger Atterwill, who represents the Lincoln Ward near Dereham, describing the situation as "absolutely appalling"

There have been talks of unrest among disgruntled binmen with one source saying incentives have gone since the new £230m contract began earlier this year.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Center Parks Elveden, Norfolk and Suffolk

Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY The McDonalds in Norwich is lit up in red and green for the UK launch of their M

Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Hunstanton stabbing

Man stabbed with scalpel as he washed hands in seaside toilets

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus