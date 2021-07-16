Collectors work extra shifts to clear bins backlog

Published: 5:12 PM July 16, 2021

There have been delays to green bin collections in Breckland this week - Credit: IAN BURT

Bin collectors have been working extra shifts to get rounds back on track after severe delays to the service this week.

Breckland Council has announced crews will be collecting outstanding bins over the weekend, while extra shifts are currently taking place to make up for what the council says is being caused by staff shortage.

As many as 2,500 bins were left unemptied by Wednesday evening with problems continuing in the Thetford and Dereham areas into Thursday morning.

Breckland Council said: "Due to staff sickness at the start of the week and and a collection vehicle suffering a puncture later in the week, some bin collections are currently running behind schedule.

"If your bin hasn't been collected on your normal bin day, please leave it out and the team will come back as soon as they can."

Representatives from Breckland, North Norfolk and West Norfolk councils after a joint contract with Serco was agreed - Credit: Photo: Keith Mindham Photography

District councillors had criticised Serco, the company in charge of waste collection in Breckland with Roger Atterwill, who represents the Lincoln Ward near Dereham, describing the situation as "absolutely appalling".

There have been talks of unrest among disgruntled binmen with one source saying incentives have gone since the new £230m contract began earlier this year.