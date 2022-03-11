News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk lottery winner has still not claimed £1m prize

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:16 PM March 11, 2022
National Lottery Lotto, Euro Millions and Thunder Ball tickets, in north London.

The winner of a £1m Euro Millions prize from Breckland has still not come forward. - Credit: PA

Could you be the mystery Norfolk winner of a £1m lottery prize?

The hunt is still on to find the missing Euro Millions lottery winner from the Breckland district who has bagged themselves the seven-figure sum. 

They now have only a matter of months to come forward to receive the money.

The ticket was bought from within the Breckland area for the special Euro Millions European Millionaire Maker draw on January 21.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’ve already started to support the 20 ticket holders who have claimed their prizes from the special Euro Millions draw, and we’re hoping that these handful of lucky winners, including the lucky ticket holder who bought their ticket in the Breckland district, will now come forward so that they can start to enjoy their amazing win.” 

The winner will have to have the ticket in their possession and has until Wednesday, July 20, to make their claim.

