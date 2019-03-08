Search

Desert Island Flicks to show 60 films in 60 minutes

PUBLISHED: 11:35 11 July 2019

Breckland residents are being invited to see their favourite films like they've never seen them before, as a series of affordable daytime performances return to the district. Picture: Breckland Council

Breckland residents are being invited to see their favourite films like they've never seen them before, as a series of affordable daytime performances return to the district. Picture: Breckland Council

Archant

People in Breckland are being invited to see 60 films in just 60 minutes.

Breckland residents are being invited to see their favourite films like they’ve never seen them before, as a series of affordable daytime performances return to the district. Picture: Breckland CouncilBreckland residents are being invited to see their favourite films like they’ve never seen them before, as a series of affordable daytime performances return to the district. Picture: Breckland Council

As part of Breckland Council's Silver Social Project, contemporary dance company Spiltmilk Dance will bring their Desert Island Flicks show to Breckland villages throughout August.

The group will incorporate 60 of the most memorable movie moments in just 60 minutes.

Audiences can expect to see blockbusters, adventure stories and rom-coms rolled into one, with just two performers playing all the parts.

The performances - from 2-3.30pm - are: Monday August 5, Ashill Community Centre; Tuesday August 6, Harling Old School Village Hall; Wednesday August 7, Attleborough Town Hall; Thursday August 8, Shipdham All Saints Church and Friday August 9, Necton Community Centre.

Tickets are £5 payable on the door. Booking is advisable via www.thesilversocial.com or by calling 01362 656870.

