Breckland Council seeks volunteers for community fridges

Breckland Council is looking for volunteers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Breckland Council is looking for volunteers to help keep its community fridges going.

The council has built a network of fridges in Watton, Swaffham, Dereham and Thetford allowing businesses to donate any unwanted food which can be collected by those who need it.

Volunteers are needed to collect donated goods from suppliers, weigh items and assist residents making collections. The approach means less food is wasted and residents are able to go to their community fridge to pick up a few items that they need.

Councillor Paul Claussen, Breckland Council executive member for place, said: “Whether you’ve forgotten to bring your lunch into work, or just want to drop by and see if there’s anything you could use for your evening meal, the community fridges are for everyone and everything is free.”

To volunteer call 01362 656316 or email Natalia.Kalamboukis@breckland.gov.uk.