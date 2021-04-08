News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town centre gets 'spring clean' ahead of high street re-opening

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 12:30 PM April 8, 2021   
The council used funds from the Market Towns Initiative pot to pay a local firm to repaint several pieces of outdoor furniture in the town. - Credit: Breckland Council

Workers have been busy litter picking and painting park benches, bollards, and bike racks to attract more visitors as lockdown eases.

The council used funds from the Market Towns Initiative pot to pay a local firm to repaint several pieces of outdoor furniture in the town. - Credit: Breckland Council

Ahead of hairdressers, pubs, gyms, and other nonessential businesses reopening their doors - many for the first time this year - Breckland Council has given Dereham a 'spring clean'.

The council used funds from the Market Towns Initiative pot to pay a local firm to repaint several pieces of outdoor furniture in the town.

Leader of Breckland Council, Sam Chapman-Allen said he hopes the work will attract visitors, ahead of Monday.

Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, promoting the 'Shop With Confidence' campaign in Swaffham as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: Simon Finlay - Credit: Archant

He said: "With the gradual easing of restrictions, I hope people will choose to once again shop local and support the town’s traders, while following the latest safety guidance.

“This is the latest work undertaken in Dereham to deliver improvements for residents and attract visitors.

"We’re also working closely with partners to deliver the ‘pocket park’ on Wright’s Walk, which will include a performance area, grassed spaces, and seating."

