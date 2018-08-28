Can you find hidden elves in Breckland’s market towns?

Breckland councillor Paul Claussen, looking for young elves in Attleborough. Picture: BRECKLAND COUNCIL Archant

Shoppers in Breckland are being challenged to look out for more than 100 cheeky elves.

From November 10 until December 31, they are hidden within independent shops in Swaffham, Watton, Dereham, Thetford and Attleborough. Breckland Council is helping to reunite Santa Claus with his elves by posting a full list of participating shops that could be helping them hide at www.breckland.gov.uk/elves, with a further five Golden Elves thought to be hiding at ShopAppy.com.

The first 250 people who help Santa find 12 of his missing elves will receive a reward, while one lucky winner will enjoy a £250 high street shopping voucher. To take part, people need to complete the entry form - which is available from all participating shops or at www.breckland.gov.uk/elves - by matching 11 Elf names with the shops they are hiding in, then by locating one of the five Golden Elves hidden in the Breckland Market Town pages on ShopAppy.com, a website aimed at promoting local, independent shops. Scans or photographs of the completed forms should then be emailed to elves@breckland.gov.uk.