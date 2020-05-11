Roll of honour list created to thank coronavirus volunteers
PUBLISHED: 12:50 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 11 May 2020
Archant
A Norfolk council has created an online roll of honour to thank business, community groups and volunteers who have helped care for vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 3,600 people in Breckland are classed as ‘extremely vulnerable’ by the NHS so Breckland Council has been making welfare calls and, where needed, distributing medicines and food parcels.
The council has redeployed more than 40 officers to help with the response and has been boosted by the support received from a large number of businesses and organisations.
The groups have donated supplies, lent delivery vehicles, and their staff have volunteered to help with the relief effort.
To recognise their efforts, a digital roll of honour has been created on the council’s website.
Council leader, Sam Chapman-Allen, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the terrific response from so many of the district’s local businesses and community organisations, many of which have been temporarily shut-down by the coronavirus.”
For more information go to www.breckland.gov.uk/pandemic-response-roll-of-honour
