Council launch video call appointments

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:03 PM March 15, 2021    Updated: 4:19 PM March 15, 2021
Breckland District Council

Breckland Council has launched a new video appointment system.

A Norfolk council has launched a new video call appointment system to help residents get in touch with them.

Breckland Council has launched the new system off the back of a rise in popularity in video calls during the pandemic.

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood.

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood. Picture: Breckland Council - Credit: Archant

Executive member for customer engagement, Ian Sherwood, said: “We’re continuing to adapt our services to meet the changing needs of our residents and to embrace modern technologies.

"People will still be able to find information, report issues, and make payments through our website, but we hope offering these virtual face-to-face sessions will particularly help us support people with more complex cases.”

Video calls will be held over Microsoft Teams and will require access to a smartphone, laptop or a tablet and a stable internet connection.

Residents will still be able to contact the council by phone, email web chat and online forms.

