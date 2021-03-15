Council launch video call appointments
- Credit: Ian Burt
A Norfolk council has launched a new video call appointment system to help residents get in touch with them.
Breckland Council has launched the new system off the back of a rise in popularity in video calls during the pandemic.
Executive member for customer engagement, Ian Sherwood, said: “We’re continuing to adapt our services to meet the changing needs of our residents and to embrace modern technologies.
"People will still be able to find information, report issues, and make payments through our website, but we hope offering these virtual face-to-face sessions will particularly help us support people with more complex cases.”
Video calls will be held over Microsoft Teams and will require access to a smartphone, laptop or a tablet and a stable internet connection.
Residents will still be able to contact the council by phone, email web chat and online forms.
Most Read
- 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
- 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in village
- 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
- 4 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 5 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
- 6 Plea to find next-of-kin after man's body found in water
- 7 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
- 8 Police appeal after man reported missing from home
- 9 Several months of roadworks start in Norwich
- 10 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked