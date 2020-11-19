‘Toxic’ bonfires of mattresses and microwaves started on housing estate
PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 November 2020
Breckland Council
A series of fires involving dumped mattresses and microwaves have been reported on a town’s housing estate.
Breckland Council is investigating two bonfires on the Abbey Estate communal greens, in Thetford.
The offender(s) who started the fires used household items including mattresses and microwaves that had been dumped.
On Facebook Breckland Council wrote: “We need your help. Last week two fires were started on the Abbey Estate communal greens in Thetford.
“As you can see in the images, mattresses, microwaves and other items were used in the fire. Lighting a bonfire in a public area, with toxic items like this was a reckless and dangerous act against the wider community.
“We are asking for your help to identify the people involved in this bonfire.
“Please private message us here or email environmental.services@breckland.gov.uk with any information.
