Council offers up to £11,500 to stop empty homes becoming "crime magnets"
PUBLISHED: 16:14 03 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 03 February 2020
© Getty Images
Breckland Council has launched an empty homes support programme in an attempt to get homes back into the private rented sector.
Support will be offered to homeowners to make their building liveable.
You may also want to watch:
In return these homes must be made available on the Housing Register to "ensure local residents benefit from increased local accommodation options".
A grant of up to £11,500 is available but completed work must meet the Decent Homes Standard. Breckland will revisit landlords who have failed to bring their properties up to standard and could face enforcement.
Alison Webb, executive member for health and housing, said it will help meet the housing needs of people who are looking for quality local accommodation, but also stop empty homes becoming a magnet for anti-social behaviour, crime and decay. Visit www.breckland.gov.uk/housing-emptyhomes
